Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.06), Zacks reports. Johnson Outdoors had a return on equity of 0.97% and a net margin of 0.82%. The firm had revenue of $172.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 EPS.

Johnson Outdoors Stock Up 0.2 %

Johnson Outdoors stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $36.20. 35,821 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,348. Johnson Outdoors has a 52-week low of $32.79 and a 52-week high of $59.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $372.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.68.

Johnson Outdoors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 11th. Johnson Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 280.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Johnson Outdoors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

About Johnson Outdoors

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets seasonal and outdoor recreational products for fishing worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, and Diving. The Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

