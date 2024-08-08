JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) Price Target to $35.00

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

FYBR has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Frontier Communications Parent from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group initiated coverage on Frontier Communications Parent in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a buy rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Frontier Communications Parent from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $31.50.

Frontier Communications Parent Stock Performance

Frontier Communications Parent stock opened at $27.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Frontier Communications Parent has a 12 month low of $13.66 and a 12 month high of $29.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.91. The company has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 249.36 and a beta of 1.08.

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.38). Frontier Communications Parent had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 0.52%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Frontier Communications Parent will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Frontier Communications Parent

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 53,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after buying an additional 4,993 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Frontier Communications Parent by 204.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 45,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 30,553 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,541,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Frontier Communications Parent by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the 4th quarter valued at $1,214,000.

About Frontier Communications Parent

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communication and technology services in the United States. It offers broadband, video, voice, and other value-added services. The company also provides data and Internet, including broadband networking services; data-based voice over internet protocol, unified communications, long-distance, and voice messaging services; video services under the Frontier TV brand; access services; hardware and network solutions; and packages of services.

Further Reading

