JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Price Target to $15.00

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $18.00 to $15.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 54.80% from the company’s previous close.

LYFT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Lyft from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Lyft in a report on Friday, June 7th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Lyft from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Lyft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Lyft from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.83.

Lyft Price Performance

LYFT traded up $0.61 on Thursday, reaching $9.69. The company had a trading volume of 11,276,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,776,623. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.53 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.37 and a 200-day moving average of $15.41. Lyft has a one year low of $8.85 and a one year high of $20.82.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.09. Lyft had a negative net margin of 3.94% and a negative return on equity of 23.77%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lyft will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President Kristin Sverchek sold 3,000 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total transaction of $41,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 47,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $659,814.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 9,083 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total transaction of $142,330.61. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 351,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,513,536.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Kristin Sverchek sold 3,000 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total transaction of $41,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 47,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $659,814.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,333 shares of company stock valued at $518,714 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lyft

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LYFT. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lyft by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 29,217 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,521 shares in the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Lyft in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $152,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Lyft during the second quarter worth approximately $1,679,000. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its position in Lyft by 41.7% during the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 170,438 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 50,144 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Lyft during the second quarter valued at approximately $155,000. 83.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lyft Company Profile

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

Featured Articles

