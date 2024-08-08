JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) Price Target to $11.00

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on EverCommerce from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on EverCommerce from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on EverCommerce from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on EverCommerce from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EverCommerce has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $11.45.

Shares of EVCM traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.21. 8,023 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 157,692. EverCommerce has a 1-year low of $6.22 and a 1-year high of $12.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -47.71 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.75 and a 200 day moving average of $10.01.

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $177.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.88 million. EverCommerce had a negative net margin of 6.02% and a negative return on equity of 4.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that EverCommerce will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 5,759 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $54,710.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,271,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,082,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, President Matthew David Feierstein sold 4,582 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total value of $46,553.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 2,305,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,425,017.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 5,759 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $54,710.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,271,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,082,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,299 shares of company stock worth $738,573 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EVCM. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of EverCommerce in the 1st quarter worth $123,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EverCommerce in the 4th quarter worth $135,000. RIA Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EverCommerce in the 1st quarter worth $242,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of EverCommerce by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of EverCommerce in the 4th quarter worth $391,000. 97.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software that offers route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions comprising e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer experience solution, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

