JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) Target Price to $66.00

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $69.00 to $66.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 78.14% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on IDYA. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on IDEAYA Biosciences from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Lifesci Capital upgraded IDEAYA Biosciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Monday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Wednesday. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.08.

NASDAQ IDYA traded up $1.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $37.05. 217,829 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 910,145. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 12 month low of $21.76 and a 12 month high of $47.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.32 and a beta of 0.87.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.14). IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative net margin of 483.05% and a negative return on equity of 20.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.50) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that IDEAYA Biosciences will post -2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Yujiro S. Hata sold 34,433 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.81, for a total transaction of $1,439,643.73. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 677,887 shares in the company, valued at $28,342,455.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Yujiro S. Hata sold 56,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total value of $2,359,744.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 677,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,206,878.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Yujiro S. Hata sold 34,433 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.81, for a total value of $1,439,643.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 677,887 shares in the company, valued at $28,342,455.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 119,644 shares of company stock worth $4,832,228. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IDYA. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,883,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,185,000 after purchasing an additional 500,046 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in IDEAYA Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,328,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 496,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,664,000 after acquiring an additional 59,100 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 93.2% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 61,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 29,536 shares during the period. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $12,299,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.29% of the company’s stock.

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, discovers and develops targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics in the United States. The company's products in development include IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations; IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase gene deletions, such as non-small cell lung, bladder, gastric, and esophageal cancers; IDE161, a poly ADP-ribose glycohydrolase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat tumors with homologous recombination deficiency (HRD), and other genetic or molecular signatures; GSK101, a Pol Theta Helicase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of tumors with BRCA or other homologous recombination, and HRD mutations; and Werner Helicase inhibitors for tumors with high microsatellite instability.

