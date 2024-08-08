KALA BIO (NASDAQ:KALA) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.24 EPS

KALA BIO (NASDAQ:KALA – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($3.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.40) by $1.24, Yahoo Finance reports.

KALA BIO Trading Down 5.7 %

Shares of KALA traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.79. The company had a trading volume of 19,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,167. KALA BIO has a 1-year low of $4.21 and a 1-year high of $14.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.92. The stock has a market cap of $16.30 million, a PE ratio of -0.39 and a beta of -2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92.

Insider Transactions at KALA BIO

In other KALA BIO news, CEO Mark T. Iwicki sold 15,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total transaction of $72,048.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 263,755 shares in the company, valued at $1,252,836.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other KALA BIO news, CEO Mark T. Iwicki sold 7,392 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total transaction of $45,017.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 278,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,698,641.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark T. Iwicki sold 15,168 shares of KALA BIO stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total transaction of $72,048.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 263,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,252,836.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,255 shares of company stock worth $182,564 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of KALA BIO from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 17th.

KALA BIO Company Profile

KALA BIO, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of innovative therapies for rare and severe eye diseases in the United States. The company's product candidates include KPI-012, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of persistent corneal epithelial defects.

Featured Stories

