Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.35

Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st.

Karat Packaging has a payout ratio of 66.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Karat Packaging to earn $2.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 67.6%.

Karat Packaging Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KRT traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $27.99. 27,601 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,272. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $559.10 million, a PE ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 1.06. Karat Packaging has a one year low of $17.23 and a one year high of $30.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.54 and its 200 day moving average is $27.89.

Karat Packaging Company Profile

Karat Packaging ( NASDAQ:KRT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $95.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.76 million. Karat Packaging had a return on equity of 21.94% and a net margin of 7.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Karat Packaging will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Karat Packaging Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of single-use disposable products in plastic, paper, biopolymer-based, and other compostable forms used in various restaurant and foodservice settings. It provides food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, straws, specialty beverage ingredients, equipment, gloves, and other products under the Karat Earth brand.

