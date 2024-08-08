Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.35

Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st.
Karat Packaging has a payout ratio of 66.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Karat Packaging to earn $2.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 67.6%.
Karat Packaging Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ KRT traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $27.99. 27,601 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,272. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $559.10 million, a PE ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 1.06. Karat Packaging has a one year low of $17.23 and a one year high of $30.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.54 and its 200 day moving average is $27.89.
Karat Packaging Company Profile
Karat Packaging Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of single-use disposable products in plastic, paper, biopolymer-based, and other compostable forms used in various restaurant and foodservice settings. It provides food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, straws, specialty beverage ingredients, equipment, gloves, and other products under the Karat Earth brand.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Karat Packaging
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Owens-Corning Stock: Good Value or Recession Red Flag?
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Datadog Exceeds Q2 Expectations, Solidifies Market Leadership
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- Cybersecurity Stock Surges, Promising Double-Digit Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Karat Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karat Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.