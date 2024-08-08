Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) Shares Gap Down to $36.51

Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $36.51, but opened at $34.91. Karooooo shares last traded at $35.22, with a volume of 1,909 shares.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Karooooo from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $777.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.75 and a beta of 1.01.

Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. Karooooo had a return on equity of 27.88% and a net margin of 18.70%. The firm had revenue of $57.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.54 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Karooooo Ltd. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.88%. This is a boost from Karooooo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Karooooo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 340.16%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KARO. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Karooooo during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in Karooooo in the first quarter worth $2,387,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Karooooo by 2.6% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 198,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,972,000 after acquiring an additional 5,002 shares during the period. Finally, Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Karooooo by 1.2% during the second quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 175,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period.

Karooooo Ltd. provides mobility software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform for connected vehicles in South Africa, rest of Africa, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and the United States. The company offers Fleet Telematics, a fleet management SaaS platform that provides real-time insights; LiveVision, which offers pro-active risk management and fleet visibility; MiFleet advanced fleet administration and business intelligence that provides cost management and administration capability services; and Karooooo Logistics, a software application for management of last mile delivery and general operational logistics.

