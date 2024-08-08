Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.80.

KPTI traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.84. 315,257 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,495,535. The company has a market cap of $104.48 million, a P/E ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 0.21. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.62 and a 12-month high of $1.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.12.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $33.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.02 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Karyopharm Therapeutics will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Karyopharm Therapeutics news, Director Deepika Pakianathan sold 231,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.95, for a total transaction of $219,970.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,279,081 shares of company stock worth $1,237,898. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KPTI. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $167,000. Ikarian Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 2.3% during the first quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 409,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 9,355 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $197,000. Institutional investors own 66.44% of the company’s stock.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company discovers, develops, and commercializes novel and small molecule Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds that inhibit the nuclear export protein exportin 1 (XPO1).

