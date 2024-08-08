Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Increases Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) Price Target to $250.00

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.95% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $246.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $246.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.33.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSE JLL traded up $3.91 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $233.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,112. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a PE ratio of 37.30 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $216.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $197.08. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 52 week low of $119.46 and a 52 week high of $254.67.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 6.55%. Jones Lang LaSalle’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Jones Lang LaSalle will post 12.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 4th quarter valued at $97,222,000. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the first quarter valued at about $97,018,000. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 27.3% during the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,072,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $404,235,000 after acquiring an additional 443,992 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 84.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 589,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,270,000 after acquiring an additional 270,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 3,097.2% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 193,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,497,000 after purchasing an additional 187,196 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

(Get Free Report)

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.