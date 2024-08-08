Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Increases Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) Price Target to $8.00

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 22.51% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on PAYO. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Payoneer Global in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Payoneer Global from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Payoneer Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

Get Payoneer Global alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Payoneer Global

Payoneer Global Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ PAYO traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.53. 818,661 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,608,232. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Payoneer Global has a 52-week low of $4.22 and a 52-week high of $6.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.56 and its 200-day moving average is $5.24.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $239.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.12 million. Payoneer Global had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 13.19%. Payoneer Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. Analysts expect that Payoneer Global will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Payoneer Global

In other Payoneer Global news, Director Scott H. Galit sold 400,300 shares of Payoneer Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.34, for a total value of $2,137,602.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,122,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,333,728.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Scott H. Galit sold 400,300 shares of Payoneer Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.34, for a total value of $2,137,602.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,122,421 shares in the company, valued at $11,333,728.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Itai Perry sold 6,000 shares of Payoneer Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $36,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 233,639 shares in the company, valued at $1,401,834. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,783,948 shares of company stock worth $9,713,888. 5.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Payoneer Global

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Payoneer Global by 68.4% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,784,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,014,000 after acquiring an additional 3,161,509 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Payoneer Global by 241.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,643,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162,481 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in Payoneer Global during the first quarter valued at about $5,360,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Payoneer Global by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,579,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,897,000 after buying an additional 787,509 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Payoneer Global by 69,768.4% in the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 663,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,458,000 after buying an additional 662,800 shares during the period. 82.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Payoneer Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Payoneer Global Inc operates as a financial technology company. It operates a payment infrastructure platform that provides customers with a one-stop, global, multi-currency account to serve their accounts receivable and accounts payable needs. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, physical and virtual MasterCard cards, working capital, risk management, and other services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Payoneer Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Payoneer Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.