Kellanova (NYSE:K) Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to Outperform

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $76.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $62.00.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Kellanova from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Kellanova from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Kellanova from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Kellanova from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Kellanova from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kellanova presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $66.93.

Shares of NYSE:K opened at $72.96 on Monday. Kellanova has a one year low of $47.63 and a one year high of $75.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.33, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.34.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.11. Kellanova had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 36.74%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Kellanova will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from Kellanova’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Kellanova’s payout ratio is 85.39%.

In other Kellanova news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of Kellanova stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.01, for a total value of $4,824,378.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,608,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,200,264,044.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 855,800 shares of company stock valued at $51,267,088. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in K. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Kellanova by 28.5% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 34,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 7,605 shares during the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation grew its stake in shares of Kellanova by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 9,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 1,815 shares during the period. Choreo LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 101.2% during the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 7,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 4,007 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Kellanova by 138.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 27,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after buying an additional 16,225 shares during the period. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Kellanova in the second quarter valued at $2,339,000. 83.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

