Kelp DAO Restaked ETH (RSETH) traded up 12.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 8th. Over the last seven days, Kelp DAO Restaked ETH has traded 16.8% lower against the US dollar. Kelp DAO Restaked ETH has a total market cap of $426.67 million and $3.69 million worth of Kelp DAO Restaked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kelp DAO Restaked ETH token can now be purchased for approximately $2,703.78 or 0.04422002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Kelp DAO Restaked ETH Token Profile

Kelp DAO Restaked ETH was first traded on December 11th, 2023. Kelp DAO Restaked ETH’s total supply is 248,926 tokens and its circulating supply is 157,805 tokens. Kelp DAO Restaked ETH’s official Twitter account is @kelpdao. Kelp DAO Restaked ETH’s official website is kelpdao.xyz. The official message board for Kelp DAO Restaked ETH is blog.kelpdao.xyz.

Buying and Selling Kelp DAO Restaked ETH

According to CryptoCompare, “Kelp DAO Restaked ETH (RSETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Kelp DAO Restaked ETH has a current supply of 248,905.37213489. The last known price of Kelp DAO Restaked ETH is 2,472.12083291 USD and is down -3.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 28 active market(s) with $3,356,926.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kelpdao.xyz/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kelp DAO Restaked ETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kelp DAO Restaked ETH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kelp DAO Restaked ETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

