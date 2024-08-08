Kenneth Stillwell Sells 3,000 Shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) Stock

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total value of $208,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,262,689.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Kenneth Stillwell also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Pegasystems alerts:

On Monday, July 1st, Kenneth Stillwell sold 2,000 shares of Pegasystems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.78, for a total value of $119,560.00.

On Wednesday, June 26th, Kenneth Stillwell sold 1,000 shares of Pegasystems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $60,000.00.

Pegasystems Stock Down 1.9 %

PEGA opened at $64.12 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.03. Pegasystems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.66 and a fifty-two week high of $72.74. The firm has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.20 and a beta of 1.08.

Pegasystems Announces Dividend

Pegasystems ( NASDAQ:PEGA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.30. Pegasystems had a return on equity of 49.62% and a net margin of 8.72%. The business had revenue of $351.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.41) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Pegasystems Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PEGA shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. JMP Securities upgraded Pegasystems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays lifted their target price on Pegasystems from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Loop Capital raised Pegasystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $68.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.60.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PEGA

Institutional Trading of Pegasystems

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PEGA. Bares Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Pegasystems by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,862,346 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $286,434,000 after purchasing an additional 90,993 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pegasystems by 4.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,369,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $347,067,000 after buying an additional 250,273 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Pegasystems by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 946,109 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,227,000 after buying an additional 31,925 shares in the last quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in Pegasystems by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 625,471 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,561,000 after buying an additional 143,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Pegasystems by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 533,948 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,304,000 after acquiring an additional 34,416 shares during the period. 46.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pegasystems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Infinity, a software portfolio comprising of Pega Customer Decision Hub, a real-time AI-powered decision engine to enhance customer acquisition and experiences across inbound, outbound, and paid media channels; Pega Customer Service to anticipate customer needs, connect customers to people and systems, and automate customer interactions to evolve the customer service experience, as well as to allow enterprises to deliver interactions across channels and enhance employee productivity; and Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for increasing efficiency of clients' processes and workflows.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pegasystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pegasystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.