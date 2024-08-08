Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) Issues Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($1.25), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.27) EPS.

Keros Therapeutics Stock Down 2.2 %

KROS traded down $0.99 during trading on Thursday, hitting $44.41. 270,301 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 381,038. Keros Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $27.02 and a 1-year high of $73.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.62 and a beta of 1.23.

Get Keros Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KROS shares. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.17.

Keros Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with disorders that are linked to dysfunctional signaling of the transforming growth factor-beta family of proteins in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, as well as in patients with myelofibrosis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Keros Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keros Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.