Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 15.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in KLA during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of KLA by 2.2% during the second quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc now owns 1,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 7.4% during the second quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,380,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its stake in KLA by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 2,042 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in KLA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $559,000. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get KLA alerts:

KLA Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of KLA stock opened at $722.90 on Thursday. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $440.15 and a fifty-two week high of $896.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.55, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $804.25 and a 200 day moving average of $726.34.

KLA Dividend Announcement

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The semiconductor company reported $6.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.15 by $0.45. KLA had a return on equity of 103.50% and a net margin of 28.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 29.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other KLA news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 825 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $649.84, for a total value of $536,118.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,749,473.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 2,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $652.17, for a total value of $1,702,815.87. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,063,876.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $649.84, for a total transaction of $536,118.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,749,473.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,332 shares of company stock worth $9,031,630 in the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KLAC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $765.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $692.00 to $698.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on KLA in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $800.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna reduced their target price on KLA from $730.00 to $680.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $800.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $805.29.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on KLA

KLA Company Profile

(Free Report)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.