Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 1,375 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 61.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,626 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth $41,068,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,364,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $180,314,000 after purchasing an additional 3,940 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 88,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,658,000 after acquiring an additional 29,013 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Enphase Energy by 364.6% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 108,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,147,000 after acquiring an additional 85,284 shares during the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ENPH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Enphase Energy from $150.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. BNP Paribas upgraded Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $120.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Enphase Energy from $121.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.96.

NASDAQ ENPH opened at $103.82 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $113.16 and a 200-day moving average of $115.22. The firm has a market cap of $14.13 billion, a PE ratio of 53.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.71. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.49 and a 1-year high of $141.63.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $303.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.73 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 9.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 57.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers sold 319,526 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.53, for a total value of $40,429,624.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,984,562 shares in the company, valued at $251,106,629.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Enphase Energy news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers sold 319,526 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.53, for a total transaction of $40,429,624.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,984,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,106,629.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.27, for a total value of $616,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 107,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,306,133.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

