Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 297 Shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,947 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Essential Utilities by 24.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 152,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,636,000 after acquiring an additional 30,152 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 139,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,171,000 after buying an additional 15,009 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Essential Utilities by 17,553.7% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,425,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,405,947 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Essential Utilities during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,280,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Essential Utilities during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,583,000. Institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on WTRG. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Essential Utilities has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.40.

Essential Utilities Price Performance

Shares of WTRG traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $40.18. The company had a trading volume of 63,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,579,557. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.83. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.07 and a 12-month high of $41.78.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 29.52%. The company had revenue of $434.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Essential Utilities’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Essential Utilities Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a $0.3255 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. This is an increase from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is currently 61.61%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 2,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total transaction of $87,661.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 53,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,998,425.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

