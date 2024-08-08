Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 298 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) by 12.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,624 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 298 shares during the quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OKTA. City State Bank lifted its position in shares of Okta by 160.0% in the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Okta during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Okta by 71.4% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Okta by 50.4% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Okta in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Okta alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on OKTA. UBS Group dropped their target price on Okta from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Okta in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Evercore ISI upgraded Okta from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Okta from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Okta from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 92,729 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.92, for a total value of $8,801,836.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Okta news, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 26,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.29, for a total transaction of $2,669,519.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 92,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.92, for a total value of $8,801,836.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 362,256 shares of company stock worth $34,154,578 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Okta Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of OKTA stock traded up $1.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $87.11. 73,851 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,822,315. Okta, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.04 and a 52-week high of $114.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.35 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $91.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.27. Okta had a negative return on equity of 3.81% and a negative net margin of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $617.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $604.33 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Okta Company Profile

(Free Report)

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.