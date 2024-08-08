Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 7,000 Shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Free Report) by 14.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 54,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coeur Mining were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CDE. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,587,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Coeur Mining by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,854,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $116,885,000 after purchasing an additional 3,989,352 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Coeur Mining by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 36,279,058 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $118,269,000 after purchasing an additional 3,556,959 shares during the last quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC raised its position in Coeur Mining by 214.3% during the 1st quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 942,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,554,000 after purchasing an additional 642,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Coeur Mining by 253.1% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 872,659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after purchasing an additional 625,490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CDE opened at $5.31 on Thursday. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $6.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.52 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Coeur Mining ( NYSE:CDE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Coeur Mining had a negative return on equity of 6.28% and a negative net margin of 12.77%. The firm had revenue of $222.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on CDE shares. Raymond James upped their price target on Coeur Mining from $5.00 to $5.75 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Coeur Mining from $6.75 to $7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.66.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It markets and sells its concentrates to third-party customers, smelters, under off-take agreements. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc in May 2013.

