Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Has $348,000 Stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 44.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,226 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in TotalEnergies by 1.6% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in TotalEnergies by 3.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc grew its holdings in TotalEnergies by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 6,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in TotalEnergies by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 18,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in TotalEnergies by 3.1% during the first quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 13.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

TotalEnergies Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE TTE opened at $66.27 on Thursday. TotalEnergies SE has a one year low of $60.93 and a one year high of $74.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.49 billion, a PE ratio of 7.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by ($0.13). TotalEnergies had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The firm had revenue of $53.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.99 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies SE will post 8.94 EPS for the current year.

TTE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank decreased their price target on TotalEnergies from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on TotalEnergies from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on TotalEnergies in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TTE

TotalEnergies Company Profile

(Free Report)

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.