Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Has $348,000 Stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 44.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,226 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in TotalEnergies by 1.6% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in TotalEnergies by 3.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc grew its holdings in TotalEnergies by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 6,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in TotalEnergies by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 18,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in TotalEnergies by 3.1% during the first quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 13.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
TotalEnergies Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of NYSE TTE opened at $66.27 on Thursday. TotalEnergies SE has a one year low of $60.93 and a one year high of $74.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.49 billion, a PE ratio of 7.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.64.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
TTE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank decreased their price target on TotalEnergies from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on TotalEnergies from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on TotalEnergies in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.00.
TotalEnergies Company Profile
TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.
