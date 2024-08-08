Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 18.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,633 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 565 shares during the quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 120.9% in the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter.

IWR opened at $80.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $33.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.17. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $64.66 and a 12-month high of $85.86.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

