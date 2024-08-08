Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $264,000 in FT Vest U.S. Small Cap Moderate Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:SFEB)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Small Cap Moderate Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:SFEB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 13,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.40% of FT Vest U.S. Small Cap Moderate Buffer ETF – February as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

FT Vest U.S. Small Cap Moderate Buffer ETF – February Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SFEB traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $20.03. 14,252 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,718. FT Vest U.S. Small Cap Moderate Buffer ETF – February has a twelve month low of $19.34 and a twelve month high of $21.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.34.

About FT Vest U.S. Small Cap Moderate Buffer ETF – February

The FT Vest U.S. Small Cap Moderate Buffer ETF – February (SFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the iShares Russell 2000 ETF over a one-year period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.

