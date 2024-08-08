Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $333,000 in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,890,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 145.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 115,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,482,000 after acquiring an additional 68,363 shares during the period. Absolute Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 689.4% in the 4th quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC now owns 32,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 28,811 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 88,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,674,000 after purchasing an additional 26,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 78,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,414,000 after purchasing an additional 24,559 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF alerts:

Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA FDLO opened at $56.90 on Thursday. Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $47.41 and a 12 month high of $59.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 26.48 and a beta of 0.69.

About Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF

The Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (FDLO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Low Volatility Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks selected for low volatility of returns and earnings. FDLO was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.