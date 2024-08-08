Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $290,000 Investment in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Independence Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $7,728,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $499,000. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $936,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,744,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $528,165,000 after buying an additional 343,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC now owns 725,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,092,000 after buying an additional 135,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JMP Securities upped their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.60.

Independence Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IRT traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.59. 26,542 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,372,280. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -652.00, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.14. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.61 and a twelve month high of $20.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.67.

Independence Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2,133.33%.

Independence Realty Trust Profile

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.

