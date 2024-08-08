Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,772 Shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,818 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,772 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ares Management by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 280 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 0.7% in the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 13,420 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC increased its stake in Ares Management by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 250 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp raised its holdings in Ares Management by 0.4% during the first quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 32,668 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,344,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Ares Management by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,694 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of ARES opened at $136.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.67, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.22. Ares Management Co. has a 52 week low of $96.00 and a 52 week high of $155.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $139.51 and a 200-day moving average of $135.79.

Ares Management Announces Dividend

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. Ares Management had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 21.22%. The company had revenue of $788.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $860.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ares Management Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 166.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Ares Management from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Ares Management from $131.00 to $127.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group cut their price target on Ares Management from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.73.

Insider Activity at Ares Management

In related news, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 41,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.21, for a total transaction of $6,260,151.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,075,000 shares in the company, valued at $161,475,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ares Management news, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 41,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.21, for a total value of $6,260,151.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,075,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,475,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 157,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.22, for a total transaction of $23,394,600.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,163 shares in the company, valued at $13,660,399.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 702,930 shares of company stock valued at $97,948,044. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ares Management Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

