Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $270,000 Position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 8,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 83.3% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF in the second quarter worth about $89,000.

NYSEARCA CGUS traded up $0.45 on Thursday, hitting $31.74. 92,356 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 564,303. Capital Group Core Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $24.19 and a 1-year high of $33.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 26.52 and a beta of 0.96.

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Core Equity ETF (CGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in companies believed to have the potential for appreciation and\u002For dividends. CGUS was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

