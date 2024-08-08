Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $321,000 Position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ODonnell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,747,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,510,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 115.6% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 168,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,456,000 after acquiring an additional 90,517 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 119.8% during the fourth quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 107,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after buying an additional 58,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 263.8% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 67,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after buying an additional 49,107 shares during the last quarter.

PTBD stock opened at $20.30 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.29. Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $19.05 and a 1-year high of $20.72.

The Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (PTBD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Bond index. The fund tracks an index that uses a momentum-driven proprietary strategy that toggles between U.S. High Yield Corporate Bonds and 7-10 Year Treasury Bonds. PTBD was launched on Oct 22, 2019 and is managed by Pacer.

