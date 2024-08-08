Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,532 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up 2.5% of Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $18,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,607,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,551,000 after acquiring an additional 95,988 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2,168.8% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,715,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,184,000 after purchasing an additional 5,463,111 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,432,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,621,000 after buying an additional 224,843 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,284,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,954,000 after buying an additional 92,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,777,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,799,000 after buying an additional 61,160 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 2.2 %

VB traded up $4.79 during trading on Thursday, reaching $219.99. 673,253 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 718,130. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $174.84 and a 12-month high of $236.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $221.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.71. The company has a market cap of $54.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

