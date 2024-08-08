Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC lowered its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 75.8% in the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 97.7% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Fairman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 480.3% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VEU traded up $1.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $58.00. 1,592,304 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,350,456. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $49.47 and a 12-month high of $61.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.