Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC Has $2.38 Million Holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC lessened its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 118,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,165 shares during the quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $2,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 53,860,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,377,000 after buying an additional 1,472,209 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 26,073,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,288,000 after buying an additional 1,002,509 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 6,356,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,044,000 after buying an additional 301,764 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 165.7% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,910,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,401,000 after buying an additional 3,685,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,262,000.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF stock traded up $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $21.56. 3,011,362 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,296,820. The company has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.49 and a beta of 0.97. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $16.63 and a 52 week high of $21.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.93.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

