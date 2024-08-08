Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC Has $39.89 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 807,136 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 264,450 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 5.4% of Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $39,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

VEA stock traded up $0.82 during trading on Thursday, hitting $48.73. 8,132,369 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,321,313. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $41.48 and a 1 year high of $51.68.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

