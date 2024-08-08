Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC Sells 59,709 Shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,709 shares during the period. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for 1.3% of Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $9,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,347,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,424,000 after buying an additional 188,061 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $127,361,000. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 68.9% in the 1st quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,541,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,693,000 after purchasing an additional 628,997 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 948,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,217,000 after purchasing an additional 45,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 517,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,210,000 after purchasing an additional 95,551 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ VIGI traded up $1.27 on Thursday, hitting $81.89. The stock had a trading volume of 140,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,602. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $68.45 and a 52-week high of $85.09. The company has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.15 and a 200-day moving average of $80.89.
Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile
The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.
