Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC Takes Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHO. Motco bought a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHO traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $48.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,745,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,359,373. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.13. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $47.65 and a 12 month high of $48.85.

About Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

