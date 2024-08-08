Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 89.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135,055 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 112,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,540,000 after purchasing an additional 9,239 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 56,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,792,000 after acquiring an additional 16,449 shares during the last quarter. Slagle Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 78.1% in the 4th quarter. Slagle Financial LLC now owns 10,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 4,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 11,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Performance

BNDX stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $49.57. The stock had a trading volume of 4,178,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,707,178. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.83. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.30 and a 52-week high of $51.04.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $0.1005 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

