Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC trimmed its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 158,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,054 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $6,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 299.5% in the first quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1,873.8% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 123.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 877 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1,738.8% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSEARCA:SCHF traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $37.89. The stock had a trading volume of 4,008,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,754,834. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $32.29 and a one year high of $40.16. The company has a market capitalization of $36.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.92 and a 200 day moving average of $38.39.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

