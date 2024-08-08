Kolibri Global Energy Inc. to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.15 Per Share, Roth Capital Forecasts (TSE:KEI)

Kolibri Global Energy Inc. (TSE:KEI – Free Report) – Research analysts at Roth Capital reduced their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Kolibri Global Energy in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, August 4th. Roth Capital analyst J. White now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.22. The consensus estimate for Kolibri Global Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.96 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Kolibri Global Energy’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.11 EPS.

Kolibri Global Energy (TSE:KEI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C($0.03). Kolibri Global Energy had a net margin of 29.11% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The firm had revenue of C$19.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$19.45 million.

KEI stock opened at C$4.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$4.69 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.51. Kolibri Global Energy has a 12 month low of C$3.82 and a 12 month high of C$6.52. The firm has a market capitalization of C$154.28 million, a P/E ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 2.48.

In related news, Director David Loren Neuhauser bought 7,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$4.74 per share, with a total value of C$36,498.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 12,337 shares of company stock worth $54,742. 1.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kolibri Global Energy Inc engages in the finding and exploiting oil, gas, and clean and sustainable energy in the United States. It sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as BNK Petroleum Inc and changed its name to Kolibri Global Energy Inc in November 2020.

