KT (NYSE:KT) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of KT (NYSE:KT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Wednesday.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of KT from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th.

KT Price Performance

Shares of KT stock traded up $0.33 on Wednesday, reaching $14.13. The company had a trading volume of 220,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 776,485. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.54 and its 200 day moving average is $13.58. KT has a one year low of $11.73 and a one year high of $15.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.91.

KT (NYSE:KT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 24th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter. KT had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 5.55%. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that KT will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of KT during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of KT by 63.5% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,346 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in KT by 1,292.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in KT by 152.6% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,014 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in KT by 1,227.4% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,823 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.86% of the company’s stock.

KT Company Profile

KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally. The company offers mobile voice and data telecommunications services based on 5G, 4G LTE and 3G W-CDMA technology; fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, international long-distance, and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as fixed-line and leased line services, as well as broadband Internet connection services.

Featured Stories

