Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) Announces Earnings Results

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 31.92% and a negative net margin of 194.67%. The firm had revenue of $25.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.67) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 55.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Kymera Therapeutics Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of KYMR stock traded up $1.70 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $42.01. The stock had a trading volume of 313,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 671,196. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of -16.74 and a beta of 2.22. Kymera Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $48.70.

Get Kymera Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kymera Therapeutics news, insider Jared Gollob sold 23,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total value of $1,060,272.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,373,480.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Kymera Therapeutics news, insider Jared Gollob sold 23,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total value of $1,060,272.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 95,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,373,480.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce Booth sold 16,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.45, for a total value of $593,433.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 803,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,494,426.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 502,345 shares of company stock valued at $19,279,932. Company insiders own 15.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KYMR. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 17th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kymera Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.60.

View Our Latest Report on KYMR

Kymera Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kymera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kymera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.