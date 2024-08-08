Lassonde Industries (LAS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Lassonde Industries (TSE:LAS – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 9th. Analysts expect Lassonde Industries to post earnings of C$3.77 per share for the quarter.

Lassonde Industries (TSE:LAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.95 by C$0.73. The company had revenue of C$569.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$575.00 million.

Get Lassonde Industries alerts:

Lassonde Industries Price Performance

Lassonde Industries has a 52 week low of C$209.50 and a 52 week high of C$269.18.

About Lassonde Industries

Lassonde Industries Inc is a Canada-based company, which develops, manufactures and markets a range of ready-to-drink fruit and vegetable juices and drinks. The Company is a producer of store brand shelf-stable fruit juices and drinks in the United States and a producer of cranberry sauces. The Company operates in two market segments: the retail segment and the food service segment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lassonde Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lassonde Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.