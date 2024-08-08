Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Limited (OTCMKTS:LMPMY) Declares Dividend of $0.07

Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Limited (OTCMKTS:LMPMY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0675 per share on Thursday, September 12th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This is an increase from Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing’s previous dividend of $0.07.
Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Price Performance
Shares of LMPMY stock opened at $2.91 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.97. Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing has a 1-year low of $2.60 and a 1-year high of $3.30.
Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Company Profile
