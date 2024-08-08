Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Limited (OTCMKTS:LMPMY) Declares Dividend of $0.07

Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Limited (OTCMKTS:LMPMY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0675 per share on Thursday, September 12th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This is an increase from Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing’s previous dividend of $0.07.

Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Price Performance

Shares of LMPMY stock opened at $2.91 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.97. Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing has a 1-year low of $2.60 and a 1-year high of $3.30.

Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Company Profile

Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the manufacture and trading of packaging papers, pulps, and tissue papers in the People's Republic of China, Vietnam, Malaysia, Macau, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Packaging Paper, Tissue Paper, and Pulp segments.

