Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG) Declares $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWGGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 24th.

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.9% per year over the last three years.

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund stock opened at $8.55 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.37. Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $6.86 and a 12-month high of $8.74.

About Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Brandywine Global Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund employs fundamental analysis to create its portfolio.

