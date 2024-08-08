Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Director Sells $153,798.57 in Stock

Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) Director Robert C. Kovarik, Jr. sold 1,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.23, for a total value of $153,798.57. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,082,689.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:LDOS opened at $143.18 on Thursday. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.22 and a 1-year high of $155.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $146.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.32. The company has a market capitalization of $19.36 billion, a PE ratio of 61.72, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.68.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.36. Leidos had a return on equity of 28.40% and a net margin of 2.72%. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. Leidos’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Leidos’s payout ratio is 65.52%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LDOS shares. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Leidos from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup increased their price objective on Leidos from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Leidos from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Leidos from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Leidos from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Leidos

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Leidos by 209.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 275 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Leidos in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in Leidos in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Leidos by 251.3% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 281 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in Leidos in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 76.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

