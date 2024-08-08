Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on LEN. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Lennar in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Wedbush upgraded Lennar from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Lennar from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $164.00 price objective (down previously from $174.00) on shares of Lennar in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Lennar from $177.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lennar currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $169.13.

Lennar Trading Down 3.1 %

NYSE:LEN opened at $166.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.08. Lennar has a 12 month low of $102.90 and a 12 month high of $182.53. The company has a market capitalization of $45.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.60.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 17th. The construction company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.18. Lennar had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 11.58%. The business had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.57 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lennar will post 14.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.60%.

Insider Transactions at Lennar

In other news, VP Mark Sustana sold 9,176 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.88, for a total transaction of $1,512,938.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,764,707.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Mark Sustana sold 9,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.88, for a total transaction of $1,512,938.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,764,707.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.70, for a total value of $1,627,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,927,938.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,176 shares of company stock worth $4,841,039 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lennar

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in Lennar by 484.0% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in Lennar in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in Lennar in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lennar during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Lennar by 223.6% during the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 233 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. 81.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lennar

(Get Free Report)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

See Also

