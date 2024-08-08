Libero Copper & Gold (CVE:LBC) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.24

Libero Copper & Gold Co. (CVE:LBC – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.25, with a volume of 107943 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.
Libero Copper & Gold Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of C$12.12 million, a PE ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 197.89, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 1.39.
Libero Copper & Gold (CVE:LBC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The company reported C($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Libero Copper & Gold Company Profile
Libero Copper & Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, the United States, Argentina, and Colombia. It explores for copper and gold deposits. The company owns 100% interest in the Mocoa porphyry copper-molybdenum deposit located in the Eastern Cordillera of Colombia.
