Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 5.000-5.500 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 5.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $140.0 million-$157.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $147.2 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals also updated its FY24 guidance to $5.00-5.50 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $144.00 price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ligand Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $127.25.

Get Ligand Pharmaceuticals alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on LGND

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LGND traded up $3.60 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $96.92. The stock had a trading volume of 106,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,115. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 1.01. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $49.24 and a 1-year high of $112.13.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.34. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 79.30%. The company had revenue of $41.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Matthew E. Korenberg sold 3,440 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.54, for a total transaction of $290,817.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,489,591.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Matthew E. Korenberg sold 3,440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.54, for a total value of $290,817.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,489,591.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Octavio Espinoza sold 5,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total transaction of $505,136.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,054,090.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,469 shares of company stock worth $1,242,773. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and licensing of biopharmaceutical assets worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Rylaze, a recombinant erwinia asparaginase for the treatment of acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma in adult and pediatric patients; Filspari, a dual endothelin and angiotensin II receptor antagonist in development for rare kidney diseases and non-immunosuppressive treatment indicated for immunoglobulin A nephropathy; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by streptococcus pneumoniae serotypes; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.