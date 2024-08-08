Linde (NASDAQ:LIN) PT Raised to $477.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $475.00 to $477.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.95% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Linde from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Linde from $495.00 to $516.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Linde from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Linde from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Linde from $490.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $484.18.

Shares of Linde stock opened at $441.86 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $440.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $440.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.28, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Linde has a 52 week low of $361.02 and a 52 week high of $477.71.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.30 billion. Linde had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Linde will post 15.49 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Linde in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. First Pacific Financial purchased a new position in shares of Linde in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Linde during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Linde by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 78 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

