Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Acquires 472 Shares of Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Otter Tail were worth $459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OTTR. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otter Tail during the fourth quarter valued at $184,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Otter Tail by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,884,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Otter Tail by 8,231.5% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 187,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,971,000 after acquiring an additional 185,702 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Otter Tail in the fourth quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Otter Tail by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 18,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. 61.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ OTTR traded up $2.72 during trading on Thursday, hitting $91.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,533. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.35. Otter Tail Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.96 and a fifty-two week high of $100.84.

Otter Tail ( NASDAQ:OTTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $342.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.71 million. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 22.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Otter Tail Co. will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.468 dividend. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.69%.

In other Otter Tail news, VP Paul L. Knutson sold 4,000 shares of Otter Tail stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.66, for a total value of $362,640.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,359 shares in the company, valued at $1,845,746.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Manufacturing, and Plastics. The Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator markets.

