Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Buys 1,290 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,916 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in PACCAR by 4.8% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 610,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,689,000 after buying an additional 27,963 shares during the period. abrdn plc lifted its stake in PACCAR by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 264,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,853,000 after buying an additional 89,359 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in PACCAR by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 823,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,430,000 after buying an additional 9,978 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in PACCAR by 15.9% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 56,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,944,000 after buying an additional 7,678 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in PACCAR by 18.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 666,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,590,000 after buying an additional 105,109 shares during the period. 64.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PCAR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on PACCAR from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of PACCAR from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $106.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of PACCAR from $121.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PACCAR has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.27.

PCAR traded up $1.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $93.13. 775,977 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,658,006. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $103.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.81 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.92. PACCAR Inc has a 1 year low of $80.94 and a 1 year high of $125.50.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $8.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.30 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 14.07%. PACCAR’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 8.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.45%.

In other news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 27,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.70, for a total transaction of $2,747,215.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,066,583.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 27,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.70, for a total transaction of $2,747,215.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,066,583.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Brice J. Poplawski sold 2,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total value of $226,129.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

