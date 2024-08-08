Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Buys 1,944 Shares of EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ:EDRY)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ:EDRY – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,570 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,944 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in EuroDry were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

EuroDry Stock Performance

EuroDry stock remained flat at $21.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,482. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $60.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.71 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.80. EuroDry Ltd. has a one year low of $13.86 and a one year high of $24.84.

EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.89). EuroDry had a negative return on equity of 2.88% and a negative net margin of 6.22%. The business had revenue of $14.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.14 million. Sell-side analysts predict that EuroDry Ltd. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Noble Financial upgraded EuroDry to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th.

EuroDry Company Profile

EuroDry Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. It owns and operates a fleet of drybulk carriers that transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal, and grains; and minor bulks, including bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. The company fleet consisted of 13 drybulk carriers comprising five Panamax drybulk carriers, two Kamsarmax, five Ultramax drybulk carriers, and one Supramax drybulk carrier with a total cargo carrying capacity of 918,502 dwt.

